Pedro Munhoz blasts Sean O’Malley for his phony apology at UFC 276: “Now I just feel that I was in the circus”

UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz isn’t a fan of Sean O’Malley’s recent comments.

The two squared off at UFC 276 last weekend in Las Vegas. While it was an exciting matchup on paper, the fight itself ended in catastrophe. After a close first round, the fight was halted due to an eye poke in the second by ‘Sugar’.

Following the eye poke, the Brazilian was unable to continue. While he later posted images to social media confirming that his eye was damaged, his opponent wasn’t as convinced. Sean O’Malley has spent the last few days since the fight claiming his foe quit, and that he was dominating the fight.

It seems that Pedro Munhoz takes issue with the post-fight drama from his opponent’s camp. The 35-year-old addressed Sean O’Malley’s comments on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. There, Munhoz took exception to the claim that he quit.

Furthermore, ‘The Young Punisher’ also claimed that following the eye poke, he received an apology from O’Malley. Munhoz noted that the apology was likely phony, given the comments post-fight.

“So you apologize to me for poking me [then do that]? Because he realized, he came up to me, like, ‘I didn’t mean to poke you in the eye.’ I say, ‘I know you didn’t mean to poke me in the eye.’ I say, ‘We can run these back anytime,’ and he said, ‘You’re a legend.’ I say thank you, and then I told his coach [Tim Welch] and he was very nice to me, and he says, ‘Let’s run this back.’ I said, ‘Let’s run this back.’” (h/t MMAFighting)

Pedro Munhoz continued, “But then you go make fun [of it]? That’s kind of like things that I tell my kids not to do it. You say one thing but then you go make fun on the other hand…They’re gangsters on computers… So that’s the type stuff that I say I don’t agree with, and that was something that was new for me — fighting some kid from a generation that makes these shows look like a circus. When I grew up watching B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, fought of all these guys, Dominick Cruz, and now I just feel that I was in the circus.”

