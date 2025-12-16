Retired UFC fighter slams predictions for Jake Paul to upset Anthony Joshua

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua staredown

One retired UFC veteran is tired of seeing predictions for Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua, as he senses inauthenticity.

Paul is scheduled to share the boxing ring with Anthony Joshua on Friday. The professional bout is scheduled for eight, three-minute rounds. Credible boxing experts have picked Joshua to finish Paul early unless he wants to drag things out. Some MMA fighters have gone against the grain and picked “El Gallo” to pull off the massive upset.

Former UFC fan favorite Matt Brown is not impressed with those who are predicting a win for Paul and he explained why during a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The Fighter vs. The Writer.”

“Here’s the thing when some of these people make these predictions like ‘Jake Paul’s going to beat him’ or whatever. I think it almost has to be a cop out,” Brown said. “It’s kind of a win-win situation. If [Jake Paul] goes out and beats him, you f*cking called it! You predicted it, you’re the man. If he doesn’t beat him, [you say] ‘you really think I thought that?’ I think it’s kind of the same thing with Conor [McGregor when he fought Floyd Mayweather]. If you’re wrong about it, nobody remembers. ‘Oh what an idiot for thinking that shit.’ But if you make the prediction, everybody is going to remember it like ‘oh wow, you must be the fight expert!’”

Brown went on to scold those who are picking Paul to win just for some extra clout. He thinks common sense is too obvious in this situation for anyone to actually believe in such a prediction.

“You are not a fight expert for calling Jake Paul to win,” Brown said. “You’re going against everything that a fight expert would ever take into account. There is zero reason whatsoever to believe Jake Paul has a chance against Anthony Joshua. Does that mean he can’t go out there and win? They’re throwing punches. Punches come fast and random things happen. Could Jake Paul go out there and wing a punch and Anthony Joshua be looking at some girl in the crowd or maybe Jake Paul put some f*cking ZzzQuil in his drink or something. We don’t know. Joshua could sleep on the wrong side of the bed or have a shitty night of sleep the night before.”

