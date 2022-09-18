Canelo Alvarez defeats Gennadiy Golovkin in trilogy (Highlights)

Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin squared off in their highly anticipated trilogy this evening in Las Vegas.

Alvarez and Golovkin fought to a draw in their initial fight in 2017. Canelo went on to win the rematch in 2018, but both fights were very close decisions.

Canelo Alvarez is ranked as ESPN‘s No. 4 pound-for-pound boxer. At 168 pounds, Alvarez is ranked No. 1; Golovkin is No. 2 at 160 pounds. The trilogy fight will take place at 168 pounds after their first two bouts were fought at 160. Alvarez, 31, is the undisputed champion at 168 pounds while Golovkin, 40, holds two belts at 160.

Canelo, 31, has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light middleweight to light heavyweight. Álvarez is the first boxer in history to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

Golovkin, 40, better known as ‘GGG’ is a Kazakhstani professional boxer. Gennady has held multiple middleweight world championships, and is a two-time unified champion, having held the IBF title since 2019 and the WBA title since April 2022.

Although their first fight was all action and their second scrap was an instant classic, tonight’s ‘Canelo vs. GGG’ trilogy proved to be anything but. Golovkin refused to throw his right hand for the majority of the contest, obviously looking to avoid Canelo Alvarez’s dangerous counter left hook. With that, Alvarez made things look rather easy over the course of the first eight rounds. ‘GGG’ began to find some success in rounds nine, ten and eleven, connecting with a few nice uppercuts while establishing his jab. However, Golovkin’s late surge was not enough to sway the judges and Canelo was awarded the much deserved win.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

another good right hand from Canelo as he leads GGG into his power pic.twitter.com/01pSTtfwp2 — fire mma (@firemmatweets) September 18, 2022

Canelo and GGG embrace in the middle of the ring 👏#CaneloGGG3 pic.twitter.com/MCe21KTCUa — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 18, 2022

Official Result: Canelo Alvarez def. Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113, 115-113)

