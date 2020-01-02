VIDEO | Watch a 15-year-old Mike Tyson destroy his opponent in the ring

Mike Tyson will be remembered as one of the greatest boxers in heavyweight history — maybe even the best ever outright. That’s due in large part to a period of unbelievable dominance in the late 80s, during which he lay waste to every boxer put in front of him. Yet Tyson’s dominance goes back even further than that.

By the time he was 15 years old, Tyson was already bodying people in the ring. See the video below for proof of his ferocity, even at a young age (via @timelesssports_ on Twitter).

While Mike Tyson became a legend in the boxing ring, he’s recently been quite interested in the sport of MMA, even attending last weekend’s PFL Championship in New York City.

In fact, Tyson has even suggested he would have been interested in competing in MMA had the sport been bigger in his competitive heyday — though he admits he likely wouldn’t have faired well against grapplers like Royce Gracie.

“Well, in ’93, I was in prison, so there wouldn’t have been a fight, but there is no way I would have won,” Tyson said on an episode of UFC Tonight several years ago (via bjjee.com). “I had no idea what was going on with that type of fighting and would’ve been taken by surprise.”

“I would have had to train in that particular art of fighting before that happened,” Tyson added. “That’s a particular art. You’re not going to go in there with just your hand and not have a great ground game. You also need a great wrestling game to be successful, and you won’t be exciting, as well. You have to have both games. You have to know how to wrestle and box. That’s just the truth.”

What do you think of this early and devastating knockout from the boxing legend Mike Tyson? How do you think he would have done in MMA?

