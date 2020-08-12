More bouts added to Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, including one UFC veteran

More bouts have been added to the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, including an appearance from former UFC heavyweight Rashad Coulter.

Coulter, who went 1-3 in the UFC between 2017 and 2018, will take on England’s Viddal Riley on the Tyson vs. Jones undercard. Coulter has one pro boxing bout on his resume, having picked up a first-round knockout of Armando Herrera Jr. in 2015. He and Viddal, who is 4-0 and represented by Mayweather Promotions, will meet at 210 pounds.

The Tyson vs. Jones undercard has also been bolstered by an appearance from former two-division boxing champion Badou Jack, who will take on Blake McKernan at 192 pounds.

Outside of these newly announced fights, the Tyson vs. Jones card will also feature an 188-pound fight between YouTube star turned boxer Jake Paul and former NBA player Nate Robinson

Here’s the full card as it currently stands (via MMA Fighting):

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan

Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Jesse Garcia

Irvin Gonzalez vs. Edward Vazquez

Giuseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones

Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., both legends of the squared circle, will meet in an eight-round heavyweight exhibition bout. The clash was originally expected to occur on September 12, but has been postponed to November 28.

Because the bout is an exhibition, neither man is supposed to be looking for a knockout, but both seem to be approaching the experience as a legitimate fight.

“Hey, if the opportunity comes, I’m always looking for it,” Tyson told TMZ recently.

“[It’s] no different [from a real fight],” Jones told MMA Junkie, echoing Tyson’s comment. “I mean, the first three rounds, he’s gonna be dangerous. He was like that in his prime. He’s like that now. He’s a guy that can knock you out from Round 1 to Round 12, so in the eighth round he’ll still be dangerous. But if you can get the fatigue factor to set in, then you got a better chance. So for me, I got to try and work off the second half of the fight more so than I work off the first half.”

The Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. card will be available on pay-per-view and on the social media platform Triller at a price point of $49.99. Will you be tuning in?