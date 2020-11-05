Dan Hardy responds to Diego Sanchez’s offer for a “warrior’s death”

Former UFC welterweight contender Dan Hardy has responded to a recent callout from The Ultimate Fight season one winner, Diego Sanchez.

On Wednesday night, Sanchez took to Twitter where he called out UFC stars like Demian Maia, Conor McGregor, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, and Hardy.

“If [Hardy] wants his combat death to be by me come on Dan just ask I’ll give you the warriors death you desire,” Sanchez wrote to Hardy.

“Dan if you really want it come get it my reptile eats your weak ass serpent,” Sanchez added in a follow-up Tweet.

It did not take long for Hardy to respond to this callout from Sanchez. He did not accept or deny Sanchez’s offer for a fight. Instead he suggested that Sanchez needs to get his head checked, and snuck in a jab at the veteran’s controversial coach, Joshua Fabia.

“You’re a funny guy, [Sanchez],” Hardy wrote. “I can’t help but feel bad laughing at you though, when it’s clear that you need a serious psychological evaluation. Was calling me out your own idea, or did you get help from that mystical yoga teacher guy that you keep in your pocket?”

Dan Hardy has not fought since 2012, when he defeated Amir Sadollah by decision to move onto a two-fight win-streak. Since then, he’s emerged as one of the UFC’s foremost commentators.

Does a fight between Hardy and Sanchez interest you?