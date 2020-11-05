Glover Teixeira rates Israel Adesanya’s chances at light heavyweight

Glover Teixeira has shared his thoughts on how Israel Adesanya, the UFC middleweight champion, will perform at light heavyweight.

Adesanya is expected to move up to light heavyweight sometime in early 2021 to challenge the division’s champion, Jan Blachowicz, for his title.

In an interview with MMA Fighting this week, Teixeira, a top light heavyweight contender, gave his take on Adesanya’s chances in the weight class.

He believes the middleweight champion will do well, but notes that he might run into some problems against bigger, heavier opponents.

“He’s good and would get to the top, for sure,” Teixeira said of Adesanya. “He’s good as hell, good athlete, good fighter, super intelligent, and for sure would get to the top, but the weight [difference], everything counts. I know that because I train with heavyweights, and it’s hard. The fatigue, the pressure is different.”

Teixeira will return to the UFC’s Octagon this Saturday when he meets his fellow Brazilian Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 13. While Adesanya will get the next crack at the UFC light heavyweight title, the winner of this Teixeira vs. Santos fight is expected to be next in line.

At 41 years old, Teixeira recognizes this could be his last shot at UFC gold.

“I’m 41 now so this could be the last chance I have for the belt, but I’m simply enjoying the moment because my life is great the way it is already,” said Teixeira, who would be the oldest fighter to be crowned UFC champion for the first time if he wins the title. “Of course that the belt is the reason why I’m here. Who doesn’t wanna be called champion and hang that belt on the wall, right?”

What do you think of these comments from Glover Teixeira? How do you think Israel Adesanya will perform in the light heavyweight division?