Mike Tyson opens as betting favorite in potential trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield

Boxing legend Mike Tyson has opened as the betting favorite ahead of a potential third fight against Evander Holyfield.

In his exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr. last weekend, Tyson was able to surprise a lot of critics by putting in a really capable performance – despite the limitations that had been placed on the bout. The end result may have been a draw, but many believe Tyson was the one who should’ve had his hand raised.

Now, Tyson is gearing up for another contest in the near future, with former rival Holyfield seemingly being at the top of his wish list.

We’re still some way off of it becoming official but if and when the two men do sign on the dotted line, there’s going to be a great deal of anticipation in the air for their trilogy showdown. As per MyBookie.ag, bookmakers are currently favoring Tyson to finally overcome Holyfield and secure the victory.

Tyson is priced as the -325 whereas Holyfield, who is four years older at 58, is the +250 underdog.

The Tyson vs. Jones match-up appears to have lit a fire under Holyfield with the all-time great making it clear that he wants Tyson to “sign the contract”.

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. Now I can see why he wanted a tuneup fight before thinking about fighting me. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies. Saturday night you said you were ready to fight me, so sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready,” Holyfield said in an interview with ESPN, addressing Tyson.

“(It would be) a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see,” Holyfield added.

It may seem odd that this style of legends boxing is experiencing such a revival, but with so many reports coming out about just how well the last pay-per-view did, it seems inevitable that there are going to be more events of this nature in the next few years and beyond.

Who do you think wins the trilogy between Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield?