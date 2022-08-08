Marlon Vera sends a strong message to UFC fighters complaining about pay: “Dana wasn’t born rich”

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera has given his take on the fighter pay debate.

Over the last few years, the debate around UFC athlete pay has skyrocketed. Thanks to figures such as Jake Paul, many have attacked the promotion for their lackluster pay. While many sporting leagues such as the NFL and NBA split profits between players and executives, the UFC is different.

The promotion pays fighters less than 20% of total profits. Meanwhile, competitors such as Bellator pay upwards of half to fighters who compete there. Those figures, along with Dana White’s public payout to a NELK boy, has led to fan and athlete outrage.

Figures such as UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou have recently stated that he’s willing to leave the company due to his pay. ‘The Predator’ is set to be a free agent at the start of next year and has teased a boxing match with Tyson Fury. However, Ngannou is far from the only fighter to be publicly disappointed by his pay.

Now, Marlon Vera has given his take on the ongoing fighter pay discussion. ‘Chito’ is set to return this Saturday night in the main event of UFC San Diego against Dominick Cruz. During an interview with CBS Sports‘ Shakiel Mahjouri, Vera discussed his own pay.

It’s safe to say the 29-year-old is fine with his wages. Furthermore, he also took to Dana White’s defense. The fighter noted that the UFC president didn’t start off wealthy. Instead, he had to work hard to make his fortune.

“$8,000 was what I was making when I signed with the UFC, it’s f***ing a lot. Like I know these days everybody’s complaining about payday, Dana’s rich and fighters are poor. Dana wasn’t born rich. Dana [became] rich because [of] how hard he worked.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

What do you think about Marlon Vera’s comments? Do you think he’ll defeat Dominick Cruz on Saturday? Sound off in the comment section below!

