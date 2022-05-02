Kamaru Usman responds to Jake Paul mocking his Canelo Alvarez callout: “You and me locked in a room, who makes it out alive?”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman wasn’t a fan of Jake Paul poking fun at his Canelo Alvarez callout.

Over the last few months, ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has been searching for a boxing match with the Mexican superstar. At first, Alvarez completely downplayed a matchup with the UFC champion. However, he’s since noted that he’d be open to fighting him, just not now.

The two couldn’t even clash right now anyway. Alvarez is currently scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol this Saturday, while Usman has a rematch with Leon Edwards in July. That lack of a fight date hasn’t stopped the two men from arguing on social media.

Last week, Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez had a heated back and forth on social media. Spurred on by the former’s manager Ali Abdelaziz, the two argued back and forth about paydays, and the MMA fighter noted how he’d destroy the boxer in a real fight.

YouTuber-turned-boxer sided with Usman to a degree. While he opined that his manager is a rat, he agreed that Alvarez was ducking the real competition. Whatever agreement and middle ground that the two men had are likely now gone.

Days ago, Paul poked fun at Usman for saying that boxing is dead. He also noted how the UFC welterweight champion is saying that but also asking for a fight with the sport’s top star. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ has now responded to ‘The Problem Child’ on Twitter.

Kamaru Usman said that Jake Paul was good at acting like a tough guy online. He also asked the YouTuber-turned-boxer what would happen if they were locked in a room together. He then asked the same question, but this time with Canelo Alvarez in Paul’s place.

You’re really good at this internet tough guy shit I give you that. 2 questions for you…

1. You & Me locked in a room who makes it out alive?

2. Saul & I locked in a room who makes it out alive?

I like your energy though 😉 https://t.co/CP4F4sivko — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 2, 2022

