Joe Rogan reveals he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Canelo vs. GGG 3

Joe Rogan has revealed that he and Dave Chappelle were removed from their seats during Gennady Golovkin vs Canelo Alvarez 3.

When it comes to larger than life figures from within the world of mixed martial arts, Joe Rogan is right up there with the best of them. In addition to being a UFC commentator, Joe also hosts a successful podcast and is one of the most recognisable faces from within the combat sports sphere.

This past weekend, as he enjoyed some time off work, Rogan opted to try and watch three different events on the same night – ADCC, UFC Fight Night, and Golovkin vs Canelo 3.

He wound up succeeding but unfortunately for him, the latter of those three didn’t go quite as smoothly, although it did turn out pretty well.

“Chappelle and I were in the third row, which was amazing. We were like, right there and then this guy comes over and says, ‘You guys have to move. These tickets are not yours.’ And Dave goes, ‘I’m Dave Chappelle. I’m not moving anywhere.’ Literally says it like that. He’s wearing sunglasses. He’s the coolest guy that’s ever lived. So the guy comes back and said, ‘These seats are actually for Travis Scott, but we want to put you on the ringside.’ Dave and I look at each other and we’re like, ‘Okay!’

“‘So they take up from the third row to the no row. It’s not even a row. You’re f*ckin’ right there dude. We’re sitting like where the officials sit. It was incredible. They were right there. It was really good and we saw, I think the last six rounds like that. Something like that, but it was a good fight. It was a really good fight.”

Quotes via MiddleEasy

