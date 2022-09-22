Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Reza Madadi sends a message to Khabib Nurmagomedov after ‘The Eagle’ blames a lack of Muslims for Chimaev’s UFC 279 weight miss

Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate Reza Madadi has questioned Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s criticism regarding Khamzat’s UFC 279 weight miss.

After Khamzat Chimaev missed weight by 7.5 pounds at UFC 279, many were questioning the motivation of ‘Borz’ and whether or not he was fully focused on his fight week task. One of the most notable critics was none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov, who noted that he didn’t believe Chimaev had enough Muslims around him to help guide the welterweight star in the right direction.

Chimaev hit back at the former UFC lightweight champion and now, his teammate and friend Reza Madadi has respectfully given his thoughts on what transpired.

🚨 Former UFC fighter and Khamzat Chimaev's teammate Reza Madadi sends an open message to Khabib Nurmagomedov via his Instagram following Khabib's opinion about Khamzat's missing weight and saying that he missed weight because he doesn't have much Muslims around him. 👇 pic.twitter.com/mf1kDk64FI — Giorgi Kokiashvili 🇬🇪 ✊ 🇺🇦 (@iHeartGeorgius1) September 21, 2022

“Dear @khabib_nurmagomedov , my muslim brother.

Firstly I would like say I have a huge respect for you as an athlete and for all your achievements in our beloved sport of MMA. I am also very proud of how you represent our religion, belief and God in all your interviews and appearances.

But, I would like to give my point on your opinion on @khamzat_chimaev not having a muslim team around him and that was supposed to be the reason of him missing the weight. I have to disagree with you on this part.

Not only have Khamzat had muslim friends and teammates such as me around him from day 1, but also from many other religions and backgrounds, The have been people that have been with him from the start, giving him love, sharing blood, sweat and joy and done everything to bring him to where he is now.

Being a muslim doesn’t mean we are perfect and flawless, trust me, I have done many mistakes in my life as many people know,

With all due respect, so have you.

So mentioning having muslim team will make you perfect, I have to disagree, having a team that cares about you. in good times and bad times, no matter what belief or religion they have is far more important. And that is something Khamzat has.

There are several issues that made Khamzat miss the weight but those reasons stay in the team. But he is still young and he will learn from his mistakes.

If a big Champion like you, did learn from your mistake when you missed weight, I have no doubt that our brother Khamzat will do as well.”

