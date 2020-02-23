Trainer says a cut in the ear of Deontay Wilder may have affected his equilibrium

Deontay Wilder suffered the first loss of his professional career at the hands of Tyson Fury this evening in Las Vegas.

Tonight’s highly anticipated heavyweight showdown served as a rematch, as ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had previously squared off in December of 2018. That chilly December evening in Los Angeles, Tyson Fury appeared to be cruising to victory until Deontay Wilder floored him with a combination in the final round. Miraculously, the Manchester native was able to get back to his feet and finish the fight. The end result was a controversial split draw which lead to tonight’s eventual rematch.

Fury, who came in much heavier for tonight’s contest, was able to take control of the fight from the opening bell and never looked back. He dropped Wilder in round three and then again with a body shot in round five. Finally, after absorbing tons of punishment from the Englishman, Wilder’s corner opted to throw in the towel and mercifully rescue their fighter.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s Wilder vs. Fury 2 event, Deontay’s trainer Jay Deas spoke about the injuries suffered by ‘The Bronze Bomber’ during the TKO loss.

“When asked about Deontay Wilder’s injuries, his trainer Jay Deas says Deontay has a cut in his ear which may have affected his equilibrium.” Helen Yee reported from the post-fight press conference.

Following the setback, Deontay Wilder drops to 42-1-1 in his career as a professional, this while surrendering his titles to Tyson Fury.

Wilder reacted to the loss with obvious disappointment (see that here).

