Jake Paul opens up as the underdog for probable rematch with Tommy Fury

For the first time in his boxing career, Jake Paul is the underdog.

‘The Problem Child’ returned to the boxing ring over the weekend against Tommy Fury. While the bout was the first time the two fought, they’d been scheduled to fight on two prior occasions. ‘TNT’ withdrew from both matchups, due to an injury and visa issues.

Ahead of the grudge match, the British cruiserweight was a solid betting underdog. To this point in Paul’s career thus far, he had accumulated wins over names such as Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley. Those victories had many confident that the YouTuber would be able to get the job done in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, Tommy Fury flipped the script on him. The Brit used his reach and length to jab away at Paul for eight rounds. Fury dominated the majority of the action, save for a knockdown in the eighth round. Ultimately, Paul was unable to close the show and wound up losing by decision.

Following the defeat, Jake Paul confirmed his intentions to activate a rematch clause. Prior to the contest, it was revealed ‘The Problem Child’ put the clause in the contract, and seemed intent to activate it after his defeat. While the rematch is yet to be confirmed, the line has already opened.

Jake Paul (+120)

Tommy Fury (-150)

For the second clash between the two, Tommy Fury has opened as a slight betting favorite. Based on the line from Pro Boxing Odds, ‘TNT’ has opened as a -150 betting favorite. Meanwhile, Paul has opened as a slight +120 betting underdog for the second fight.

Given Jake Paul’s previous track record, it’s interesting to see him open as an underdog. However, the line is very close, and could well change by the time the two fight later this year.

