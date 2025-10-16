Nabil Anane predicts Yuki Yoza-Superlek bantamweight kickboxing fight at ONE 173:

By BJPENN.COM Staff - October 16, 2025
Nabil Anane

Championship experience provides unique perspective when breaking down elite striking matchups. Nabil Anane understands what Superlek brings after sharing the ring twice with the Thai legend.

Anane defends his ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title against Jonathan Haggerty at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. The 21-year-old Algerian-Thai will also watch closely as Superlek Kiatmoo9 meets Yuki Yoza in bantamweight kickboxing on the same card.

The bout carries enormous implications for ONE Championship’s stacked bantamweight kickboxing division. Anane recognizes both fighters possess championship-caliber skills but sees a clear path to victory for the Japanese striker. His assessment comes from intimate knowledge gained through two battles against Superlek.

Yoza’s explosiveness creates problems that even technical masters must respect. The former K-1 Champion brings devastating power combined with unorthodox striking angles that have dismantled elite competition. His victory over Petchtanong Petchfergus demonstrated the finishing ability that makes him so dangerous.

Superlek built his reputation on calm precision rather than brute force. The Thai icon from Buriram reads opponents like few fighters can, defeating legends like Rodtang Jitmuangnon through timing and patience. His current status as ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion while holding former bantamweight Muay Thai gold proves his technical excellence.

But Anane believes Yoza possesses specific advantages that could determine the outcome. The Japanese striker’s power represents a genuine threat that demands respect from any opponent regardless of their defensive mastery.

“Yoza can knock down Superlek. I think he will get the win [if he can] knock down or knock out Superlek, you know. But if he can’t, I think Superlek will get the win by points,” he said.

Nabil Anane eyes bantamweight kickboxing gold

Nabil Anane’s kickboxing debut this past September at ONE Friday Fights 126 showcased his seamless transition between striking disciplines. The towering ONE World Champion stunned crowds with his lethal combination of height, reach, and aggression against second-ranked bantamweight kickboxing contender Ilias Ennahachi.

The bout ended in a no contest due to an accidental low blow despite Anane’s dominant performance that included a knockdown. That showing reaffirmed his belief that multiple World Titles across different sports remain achievable goals rather than distant dreams.

Anane keeps close watch on the Superlek versus Yoza matchup because the winner likely earns a title shot before him. The reigning Muay Thai king understands patience remains crucial despite his championship ambitions across multiple disciplines.

His analysis of the stylistic matchup reveals deep understanding of both fighters. Yoza’s Japanese-style low kicks carry serious power while Superlek’s middle and low kicks demonstrate better timing. But timing often defeats power when elite strikers collide.

“Yuki Yoza has low kicks, you know, Japanese style. Superlek has good middle kick, also low kick. I think Superlek’s got better timing, and Yuki’s got a little more power. But Superlek has better timing, so I’ll give it to Superlek,” he said.

“Maybe a few more matches [before I get a kickboxing World Title shot], because I won’t be the next challenge for the title. I think between Superlek or Yuki Yoza, whoever wins, I think they will have a chance to fight for the title before me. Maybe I’m next, or maybe in three or five fights I will have a chance.”

