Jon Jones questions Ciryl Gane’s hunger for MMA ahead of UFC 285 return: “He doesn’t believe he’ll be here for a long time”

Former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes Ciryl Gane doesn’t have the same hunger as him.

‘Bones’ is slated to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut later this week against ‘Bon Gamin’. The pair will headline UFC 285, in what will be Jones’ first bout in over three years. Ahead of his return, the former champion is the underdog, unfamiliar territory for him.

Nonetheless, the former light-heavyweight titleholder isn’t concerned. Alongside new coaches such as Henry Cejudo at Fight Ready, Jones has moved up the right way. He spent years adding muscle mass and preparing for the weight shift, which shows how committed he was to the idea.

It also shows Jon Jones’s hunger for the sport of MMA, which is still second to none. During a recent edition of UFC Embedded, the former champion previewed his return against Ciryl Gane. In the video, Jones made some interesting comments about his upcoming opponent.

Specifically, the former champion stated that he couldn’t lose to someone like Gane. Jones opined that his upcoming opponent doesn’t believe he will be here long. With that in mind, the Fight Ready product believes he won’t be able to lose to him.

“Now at 35 years old, I could care less about being famous. I’m fighting for so much more than fame,” Jon Jones stated in the video discussing his return. “Your name having meaning fifty years from now, that’s winning to me. That’s why I’m going after this heavyweight championship. I could’ve walked away with my titles and sailed off into the sunset.”

He continued, “I’m not gonna lose all these years to a guy who is just here right now. That’s the way I view him. He’s just here right now. His words let him know that he doesn’t believe he’ll be here for a long time. I’m not losing to a guy like that.”

What do you make of these comments? Are you excited about UFC 285 and the return of Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!