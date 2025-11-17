Jake Paul opens as a gigantic underdog ahead of professional bout against Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul made a surprising announcement on Monday.

Paul announced he’s set to return to the boxing ring in a professional bout on Dec. 19 in Miami on Netflix against two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. Paul was originally supposed to fight Tank Davis on Nov. 14, but that bout was canceled due to Davis being involved in legal issues.

Following the stunning fight being announced, the odds were released, and Paul is a gigantic underdog.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua odds:

Jake Paul +800

Anthony Joshua -1500

Paul being a +800 underdog means if you like the YouTuber-turned-boxer to win, a $100 bet would net you $800 in profit should he win. Meanwhile, you would need to bet $1500 to win $100 if you like Joshua. A -1500 favorite also implies a 93.8% chance of winning the fight.

Jake Paul issues a statement on Anthony Joshua fight

After the fight was announced, Paul issued a statement, and he’s confident he will shock the world.

“This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day,” Paul said in a statement. “A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted.

“To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep. I KNOWWWW YOU GOT EM PICKED HAHAHHA.”

Jake Paul (12-1) is coming off a decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. back in June. His lone loss came to Tommy Fury by split decision. Paul has notable wins over Mike Tyson, Anderson Silva, Mike Perry, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz, among others.

Anthony Joshua (28-4) is coming off a KO loss to Daniel Dubois. The two-time heavyweight champion has notable wins over Wladimir Klitschko, Andy Ruiz Jr., Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, and Francis Ngannou.