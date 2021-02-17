Jake Paul, Logan Paul named most hated influencers by online poll

An online poll facilitated by the website Insider suggests that YouTube stars turned professional boxers Jake Paul and Logan Paul are the most disliked influencers in the world.

Jake and Logan Paul earned their celebrity status on YouTube, but have since become huge stars inside the combat sports bubble thanks to a handful of high-profile boxing matches.

While they have managed to parlay their celebrity into millions of dollars, however, the two brothers seemed to be widely disliked.

That’s according to a recent 1,040-person poll from Insider, which gauged participant’s “feelings and level of familiarity with over 60 of social media’s biggest names, with participants marking whether or not they knew a particular influencer or celebrity and whether their opinion of them was favorable or unfavorable.”

Jake Paul wound up being crowned the most disliked influencer of the bunch, with his big brother Logan coming in at No. 2.

Jake is 2-0 as a professional boxer. Both of his wins came by way of knockout. His first fight occurred in early 2020, when he beat fellow YouTuber star Ali Eson Gib. His sophomore boxing match went down in November, 2020, when he picked up a violent knockout win over former NBA star Nate Robinson. He’s now gearing up for an eight-round professional boxing match with former ONE Championship and Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Logan Paul, meanwhile, is 0-1 as a pro boxer, having lost a decision to fellow YouTube star KSI in November of 2019. Despite his subpar record, he’s gearing up for an exhibition match with unbeaten boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. The fight was originally expected to occur in February, but has since been delayed, potentially until June.

Are you surprised to see Jake and Logan Paul are so widely disliked? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.