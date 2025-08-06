Diego Lopes dismisses recent remarks made by Noche UFC foe Jean Silva

By Harry Kettle - August 6, 2025

UFC star Diego Lopes has dismissed Jean Silva for making comments about his Brazilian/Mexican heritage.

Diego Lopes, Jean Silva

On September 13 in San Antonio, Diego Lopes and Jean Silva will collide in an absolutely blockbuster featherweight encounter. The two will be headlining this year’s Noche UFC card, and many are excited to see how they’ll match up with one another.

As we know, both men haven’t been afraid to speak their mind in the past, and that’s especially true for Silva. With that being said, some believe he went a bit too far recently by questioning why Lopes “doesn’t know whether he’s Mexican or Brazilian”.

As you can imagine, Lopes has taken the opportunity to respond and give his own thoughts on Silva ahead of fight night.

Lopes hits out at Silva

“I find that very silly,” Lopes told MMA Junkie in Spanish reacting to Silva’s comments. “Apart from it all, we’re in a sport that’s global. If we were in the Olympics, where you have to literally represent your country, OK, fine. But that’s not the case in MMA. Believe me: I’ve been hearing this nonsense for so many years from people like, ‘Oh, he’s not Mexican. He’s not Brazilian.’

“I’ve heard it from both sides, from Hispanic people to Brazilians. It’s all good. I don’t care. I know the people who support me and that are with me. I remember the people who were with me when I literally had nothing. I let people talk. One thing is certain, though: The day of the fight I will walk out with the flag of Brazil and Mexico – whether they like it or not. It’s that simple.”

“I don’t like to be talking on the internet. I did with ‘El Pantera (Rodriguez),’ but he looked for it, and then he didn’t want to fight,” Lopes said. “Jean Silva is talking bad about me, and that’s fine.

“He’s trying a lot of things, and even saying that I disrespected him, but to this day, I’m still trying to understand when I disrespected him. I saw an interview come out where he was like, ‘Oh, no. I think maybe I got things confused, and this is all childish, but I’m going to break him anyway.’ that’s fine if he wants to sell the fight that way. It doesn’t affect me in any way.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Diego Lopes Jean Silva UFC

