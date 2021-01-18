Floyd Mayweather “knows he would lose” McGregor, Pacquiao rematches, says manager

Audie Attar, the manager behind Conor McGregor and Manny Pacquiao, believes Floyd Mayweather would lose to both men if he fought them in 2020.

Mayweather holds wins over both Pacquiao and McGregor. He fought Pacquiao in 2015, winning a decision in a fight that was widely panned for its lack of action. He then fought McGregor in 2017, in the UFC star’s boxing debut, and picked up a 10th-round TKO win.

Despite the fact that Mayweather holds wins over both men, Attar believes he’d lose to both fighters in rematches.

Attar also believes Mayweather knows that’s the case, which is why he’s been focusing on lower-quality opposition such as Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa, and in February, YouTube star Logan Paul.

“I do believe [if we see] Conor vs. Floyd again, [McGregor] beats him,” Attar said on Dubai Eye 103.8 Sport, ahead of McGregor’s UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier (via BT Sport). “I don’t think Floyd ever takes it. He’ll take a Logan Paul. He’ll take the young Japanese fighter he fought previously. I think that’s what he’s going to do. Floyd knows he would lose if he took on either Manny Pacquiao or Conor McGregor.”

Floyd Mayweather will take on Logan Paul on February 20. The pair, who will be separated by a massive amount of height and weight, will meet in an exhibition bout. The specifics and rules of the bout have not yet been revealed, but should be announced as the fight gets closer.

This fight with Paul will be Mayweather’s first since he fought Tenshin Nasukawa in the RIZIN ring in 2018. Mayweather won that fight by first-round knockout, but since it was also technically an exhibition, the result isn’t on either man’s record.

