Conor McGregor shares thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul boxing: “I’m not so against it”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has shared his thoughts on the boxing endeavours of YouTube stars Logan and Jake Paul.

Jake and Logan have both competed several times in boxing, and all of their fights have been veritable blockbusters in terms of viewership and revenue. Jake most recently picked up a knockout win over former NBA star Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, while Logan is gearing up for an exhibition fight with boxing legend and former McGregor foe Floyd Mayweather.

Speaking to Bloomberg ahead of his UFC 257 rematch with Dustin Poirier, McGregor shared his thoughts on Logan and Jake Paul boxing.

While many combat sports athletes have argued the YouTube stars are delegitimizing the sport, McGregor seemed more open to the idea.

“If they are fighting well then it can’t make a mockery of fighting,” McGregor said (via SportBible). “They’re getting in and competing. I am not so much against it. What I will say though is the numbers that that show calculated was a Mike Tyson fight. You had an icon fighting as well as Roy Jones Jr., two GOATs [greatest of all time] of combat sports.

“And then you had the YouTube kid and NBA star competing underneath that. So they done good business,” McGregor added. “Am I into those competitions myself? You know it’s not the most high-level – if any level – at that stage. Obviously the Tyson vs Jones fight was very high level and very interesting to see what they’re like in their older age. I thought they both fought amazingly.

“As they say, if it makes dollars, it makes sense,” McGregor concluded. “I know Dana [White] and the UFC are not really into it, but I’m not so against it.

“I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I’m certainly a viewer.”

Interestingly, Jake Paul has been feverishly calling for a fight with Conor McGregor. At this stage, however, McGregor still hasn’t responded to those callouts.

What do you think of these comments from the Irishman?