Evander Holyfield announces boxing comeback: “I’ve been training too!”

Boxing legend Evander Holyfield has announced that he will be returning to the ring at the age of 57 to compete in exhibition matches for charity.

Holyfield’s last professional bout took place back in May 2011 when he was able to defeat Brian Nielsen via TKO in Copenhagen. Ever since then he’s toyed with the idea of another comeback, and now, as reported by TMZ, it appears as if it’s finally happening.

Whether or not he’ll actually get back in the ring, though, is a different matter altogether.

“I’d like to announce that I will be making a comeback to the ring.”

“I will be fighting in exhibition matches for a great cause.”

While it has yet to be confirmed or denied, there is a great deal of speculation that Mike Tyson could be the man Holyfield faces off against in an exhibition fight. After all, Tyson has also been training as of late, and the two men have a long and storied history with one another.

It can often be hard for stars of the past to hang up their gloves once and for all. At the very least, it doesn’t appear as if the pair will be stepping back into a professional environment—though BKFC might have other ideas.

Everyone remembers when Tyson bit off part of Holyfield’s ear during their second fight, and while we’re unlikely to see anything quite like that, it’ll be intriguing to see what both men have left in the tank.

Actually getting this potential fight over the finish line is going to be difficult as both will want to feel the energy of the crowd when they finally make their long-awaited returns. Of course, alternatively, there’s always the possibility that Holyfield-Tyson 3 will not take place and they’ll both elect to avoid one another. Given the circumstances, that’d be a shame.

