Ilia Topuria responds to Terence Crawford’s ‘drunk’ comments by sending a message to top boxing stars

UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria responded to Terence Crawford’s latest remarks about a potential future crossover fight.

Tensions are ramping up between UFC lightweight champ Ilia Topuria and boxing superstar Terence Crawford.

Crawford is set to face Canelo Alvarez this Saturday in one of the biggest fights in boxing history in Las Vegas. In the lead-up to the fight, Crawford and Topuria have exchanged words from afar, including Topuria promising to knock out Crawford in a potential matchup.

Crawford mocked Topuria in response, insinuating that the UFC star was ‘probably drunk’ when he tweeted his knockout promise.

Ilia Topuria teases move to boxing in response to Terence Crawford’s mockery

During a recent WOW press conference, Topuria’s Spanish MMA promotion, the UFC lightweight champ hit back at Crawford’s remarks.



“When you want to test your technique, your skills, here I am,” Topuria said. “Because lately, it bothers me that there are many boxers that come out, and interfere with our game. They criticize us and try to put us down. But the truth is, there have been many MMA fighters to go to boxing and test their skills.

“But I don’t know any of the boxers who talk so much, actually test themselves in MMA. Anyone who wants to, I’m here.”

In a follow-up question from a reporter, Topuria was pressed about his interest in moving to boxing at some point in his career.

“Yeah that’s a goal of mine, so I would love to do it,” Topuria answered. “And if it’s against someone like Crawford, much better. But first he still has the [Canelo Alvarez] fight to win.”

Topuria knocked out Charles Oliveira for the then-vacant UFC lightweight belt at UFC 317 in June. In a response to a question at the press conference referenced above, Topuria wasn’t specific on who he’ll face for his first lightweight title defense.

Topuria and Crawford are undoubtedly two of the biggest stars in combat sports today. Depending on their upcoming fights, the two stars could potentially be on a collision course.