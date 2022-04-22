Chael Sonnen opines boxers are avoiding Jake Paul: “He is the most feared man in boxing”

Chael Sonnen is offering a unique take on why Jake Paul hasn’t yet fought an established boxer.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has faced increased criticism over the past year. While he’s proclaimed that he’s beaten world champion boxers in sparring. Despite that, he’s yet to face an actual established professional boxer in his career.

Sitting at 5-0, all of his opponents have only faced Paul. His professional record comprises victories over a YouTuber, a basketball player, and two MMA fighters, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. He’s recently attempted to coax another non-boxer, former UFC champion Michael Bisping for a fight.

While ‘The Problem Child’ has been criticized for trying to find a one-eyed former MMA fighter, Chael Sonnen has a different take. The former UFC title challenger discussed Jake Paul’s rise in boxing on his YouTube channel.

Sonnen questioned why exactly no established boxers haven’t called the 25-year-old out. He opined that professional pugilists are potentially avoiding a fight against Paul, using his canceled fight against Tommy Fury as proof. Furthermore, Sonnen has now dubbed the YouTuber as the most feared man in boxing.

“Jake is not only looking for spoofs, he’s willing to get in there with top boxers. If you’re still on the anti-Jake Paul bandwagon that’s okay he doesn’t mind, I don’t mind. But, if you’re going to do it, there has to be a level of sincerity and genuineness that we have to show… Jake went in there after Fury, who’s a second-generation guy. He doesn’t have a beautiful record, but he was the right age, he was of the right size, and he is disciplined only in boxing.”

Chael Sonnen continued, “He serves every criteria that you guys are asking for. It wasn’t Jake that pulled out of that fight, don’t forget that. Jake has asked for Canelo, Jake has never rescinded that offer to Canelo… They don’t want to fight Jake. If you don’t like the people Jake’s calling out, fair game. But, why don’t you get one of these people you want him to call out, to instead call him out? Until we get to that point, I’m right. Right now, Jake Paul is the most feared man in boxing.”

What do you think about Chael Sonnen’s comments about Jake Paul?