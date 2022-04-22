Aljamain Sterling reveals he challenged Floyd Mayweather to fight after ‘Money’ attempted to pick up his fiancé

UFC star Aljamain Sterling has revealed Floyd Mayweather tried to ‘steal’ his girlfriend back in 2016 when the pair were out in the same venue.

Sterling (21-3 MMA) most recently retained his bantamweight title at UFC 273, defeating Petr Yan (16-3 MMA) by a split decision. It was the second time the two met, the first being at UFC 259 in March of 2021, where Sterling was awarded the title after Yan was disqualified by an illegal knee.

Mayweather, retired from boxing in 2017 with an undefeated record of 50 wins, no losses. The 45 year old is scheduled to step into the boxing ring once again to face Don Moore in an exhibition clash on the helipad of a Dubai hotel in May of this year.

Sterling, the UFC champion, revealed that he was ready to “fight it out” with Mayweather over the girlfriend incident.

Sterling shared the story on an episode of ‘Spinnin Backfist‘ on YouTube:

Tough when Mayweather tries to steal your girlfriend New episode of @SpinninBackfist here: https://t.co/yjFwrKaGLt pic.twitter.com/CdKAJQZJGw — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) April 21, 2022

“It was Mayweather, he sent over his minions to try to pick her up, this was back in like 2016 I think. But I was still undefeated at the time. He sent over a guy first who said we can both come down and I was like, ‘Man I’m not stupid’.”

Continuing Aljamain Sterling said:

“If I come over there you guys are going to try and take her up and try to push me back and then I will face some type of way and I will have to create a scene because you are not going to punk me like that. He left and came back with a girl who said, ‘Yeah you can both come down’. I was like, ‘Listen I know how the scene of this movie goes’.”

Concluding the UFC champion offered to fight the boxer saying:

“You can tell Floyd he is undefeated in boxing and I am undefeated in MMA, if we want to figure out what is the better sport we could fight out today. I don’t think they went and actually told him that, but listen I am a big fan but you aren’t about to have me looking stupid out here.”

It should be noted that Aljamain Sterling is a big fan of Floyd Mayweather’s and is certainly not holding any grudges over the incident.

Will you be watching Mayweather take on Don Moore in May?