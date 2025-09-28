Update on Wanderlei Silva’s health following ‘horrible’ post-fight knockout

More information has been revealed after Wanderlei Silva was brutally knocked out following a disqualification loss.

Silva took center stage in the main event of Spaten Fight Night 2. When Vitor Belfort pulled out with an injury, Silva’s new opponent was Acelino Freitas. Things took a bad turn when Silva was disqualified for multiple fouls. A melee between both teams ensued and it ended with Silva being knocked out cold. The man who put Silva to sleep has been identified as Freitas’ son, Rafael.

In an update, Globo reports that Silva has been released from the hospital after undergoing a series of physical exams.

Fabricio Werdum, who was in Silva’s corner for the fight, shares his side of the story in a social media post. He put the blame on Freitas’ corner and singled out Rafael for taking what he believes was a cheap shot at Silva. He said the incident was “horrible” (via MMAFighting).

“The images don’t lie,” Werdum said. “Everybody saw what happened. We were in there, Dida, Thor and I, and we entered the ring when it was all over and Wanderlei was disqualified, and a lot of people entered from Popo’s side. I think it was 20 of them, and only me, Wanderlei, Thor and Dida. and we were reacting to their attacks, you know? They started screaming and coming at us, and we were in four.”

“And it was so evil for that guy to punch Wanderlei,” he added. “He punched the back of the head of Wanderlei. I don’t know if it landed clean, but it could have been something very serious. Wanderlei is here in the hospital now, getting stitched up, it broke Wanderlei’s nose, because he was very mean. Wanderlei had his gloves one, tired from the fight.”

