TJ Dillashaw wants boxing match against Floyd Mayweather

TJ Dillashaw is interested in boxing Floyd Mayweather.

The former UFC bantamweight champion is currently suspended until January of 2021 due to a USADA violation for EPO use. He says he has been using that time to rehab his shoulders, but he says he will also use the time to improve his boxing if a Mayweather fight can happen.

Mayweather recently came out and said he is coming out of retirement in 2020 and UFC president, Dana White shared it which has intrigued TJ Dillashaw.

“Who I really want, Mayweather wants a UFC star that’s good at striking,” Dillashaw said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I got a whole year to reinvent myself to become a boxer. I got the who’s who in the boxing world. I’ve been training with the Lomachenkos, the Terence Crawfords. He ain’t going to be able to wear me out and finish me. My cardio. I think that’s a very intriguing fight.”

Although it would be a massive payday, TJ Dillashaw says he would not do it for the money. Instead, he wants it to prove he can do it and knows he would have success as well.

“I would love to get that Mayweather fight. Not even for the money, just for the fact of proving us UFC fighters got what it takes to get in that ring,” he said. “I think Conor McGregor did a great job just showing what we can do, our movements are awkward and that it’s tough for them to deal with. And I’ve seen it myself in the boxing world. I think that would be a super intriguing thing to get involved in and I got the time to do it.”

Yet, it seems highly unlikely a scrap between TJ Dillashaw and Floyd Mayweather would happen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/25/2019.