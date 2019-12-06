Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 weigh-in results: Big changes from the first fight

On Friday morning, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Anthony Joshua stepped onto the scales for their Saturday night rematch in Saudi Arabia.

Surprisingly, both fighters have transformed quite a bit since their first fight, which went down on June 1 inside New York City’s world famous Madison Square Garden.

Ruiz tipped the scales at 283 pounds, a hefty 15 pounds heavier than he was in the first fight. Joshua, meanwhile, came in about 10 pounds lighter than he was when he first met Ruiz, weighing in at 237. That’s a near 50-pound discrepancy between the two heavyweights. Time will tell if that gap is consequential one way or the other.

Here are the full weigh-in results for this Andy Ruiz Jr. vs. Anthony Joshua 2 fight card (via Bad Left Hook):

Andy Ruiz Jr. (283) vs. Anthony Joshua (237)

Alexander Povetkin (229) vs. Michael Hunter (226)

Dillian Whyte (271) vs. Mariusz Wach (270)

Filip Hrgovic (241) vs. Eric Molina (248)

Mahammadrasul Majidov (231) vs. Tom Little (251)

Ruiz won his first fight with Joshua, stopping the muscled Brit with a ferocious volley of punches in the seventh round — his third knockdown of the fight. This victory, which ranks among the greatest upsets in combat sports history, earned Ruiz the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO belts. Joshua will attempt to reclaim those titles in Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of this attempt to reclaim his throne, Joshua has teased a transformed approach to the game.

“I am punching like a horse kicking backwards right now,” Joshua said at the pre-fight press conference.

“I’m punching loose and heavy — rhythm and flow. Before I was trying to bench-press a house. I used my body to get where I needed but then I started realizing the sweet science of the sport.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/6/2019.