Andrew Tate set to fight for the Misfits Boxing heavyweight title in long-awaited debut

Andrew Tate will make his Misfits debut on December 20th in Dubai against a prominent TV personality.

Andrew Tate became a prominent social media influencer after a successful run in professional kickboxing with an astronomical 76-9-1 record. He’s popular with young men, albeit for some of his most controversial opinions on women and mental health.

In recent months, Tate has been linked to several high-profile boxing matches, including against the likes of Jake Paul and former UFC star Darren Till. Till and Tate recently got into it on social media as the two parties accused the other of ducking a potential Misfits boxing showdown.

Just weeks later, Tate is set to make his long-awaited Misfits debut, but it’s against a lesser-known opponent than first thought by fans and pundits.

Andrew Tate vs. Chase DeMoor set for Misfits heavyweight title fight



As announced on Thursday, Tate will face Chase DeMoor (4-2-1) at Misfits Dubai on December 20th. The fight will be for the promotion’s heavyweight championship.

Tate will make his professional boxing debut in his first combat sports appearance since 2929. He defeated Cosmin Lingurar at KO Masters 8 in his most recent kickboxing fight.

DeMoor most recently went to a majority decision against Efrain Carranza Gonzalez last month after recent wins over Jesus Juarez, Natan Marcon, and Tanner Tolman. In addition to his boxing career, DeMoor is notable for his appearance on Too Hot To Handle, a Netflix reality television series.

Tate’s fight is the first of his multi-bout deal with Misfits. A heavyweight championship win over DeMoor could potentially set him up for a scrap with Till, the promotion’s bridgerweight champion, following Till’s recent knockout win over Luke Rockhold.

Tate’s upcoming fight is the latest high-profile matchup for Misfits, which has already had an eventful 2025 with several big names appearing under its banner. Dillon Danis made his long-awaited MMA return earlier this year.