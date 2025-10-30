‘I’ve been there’…Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall came under immense criticism for being unable to continue fighting in his UFC 321 title bout against Ciryl Gane last weekend. Aspinall, who was making his first undisputed title defense, was accidentally poked in both eyes by Gane just minutes into the first round.

Aspinall continues to deal with vision issues days after UFC 321 and underwent extensive testing in the days following the event. Several high-profile UFC names, including former UFC champs Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw, questioned the severity of Aspinall’s injuries, hinting at the heavyweight champion ‘looking for a way out’ of the fight.

As Aspinall continues to deal with criticism from fans and fellow fighters after UFC 321, another former titleholder understands what he’s going through.

Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to get booed after UFC 321 eye poke debacle

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad weighed in on Aspinall’s short-lived UFC 321 title fight.

“Tom Aspinall, you’re starting to feel what I felt. I’ve been there,” Muhammad said to Aspinall. “Poked in the eye, wasn’t on you, the world and the fans are blaming you. Word of advice: Stop caring! Stop caring what these people are saying, stop trying to prove yourself. Because even with the proof that you’re showing of going to the doctor, showing you getting your eyes checked, a lot of doctors are saying ‘Oh it was nothing you’ll be fine,’ so it’s not really helping the case.

“In the end. Do I think you did it purposely? That you looked for a way out? No. When you have a finger in your eye and you can’t see, can’t open it. After the Leon [Edwards] fight I couldn’t open it for like 30 minutes, it was one of the hardest things…

“It wasn’t so much the pain, I thought it was over and the doctors would say ‘Don’t go back to the sport and stay away from it’,” Muhammad continued. “Losing an opportunity. But Tom, you just have to stop caring…just embrace the boos.”