‘I’ve been there’…Belal Muhammad shares advice for Tom Aspinall following UFC 321 backlash

By Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025
Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 304 press conference, opposite Tom Aspinall at UFC 321

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to go through a similar firestorm that he did after one of his earlier fights.

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall came under immense criticism for being unable to continue fighting in his UFC 321 title bout against Ciryl Gane last weekend. Aspinall, who was making his first undisputed title defense, was accidentally poked in both eyes by Gane just minutes into the first round.

Aspinall continues to deal with vision issues days after UFC 321 and underwent extensive testing in the days following the event. Several high-profile UFC names, including former UFC champs Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw, questioned the severity of Aspinall’s injuries, hinting at the heavyweight champion ‘looking for a way out’ of the fight.

As Aspinall continues to deal with criticism from fans and fellow fighters after UFC 321, another former titleholder understands what he’s going through.

Belal Muhammad expects Tom Aspinall to get booed after UFC 321 eye poke debacle

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad weighed in on Aspinall’s short-lived UFC 321 title fight.

“Tom Aspinall, you’re starting to feel what I felt. I’ve been there,” Muhammad said to Aspinall. “Poked in the eye, wasn’t on you, the world and the fans are blaming you. Word of advice: Stop caring! Stop caring what these people are saying, stop trying to prove yourself. Because even with the proof that you’re showing of going to the doctor, showing you getting your eyes checked, a lot of doctors are saying ‘Oh it was nothing you’ll be fine,’ so it’s not really helping the case.

“In the end. Do I think you did it purposely? That you looked for a way out? No. When you have a finger in your eye and you can’t see, can’t open it. After the Leon [Edwards] fight I couldn’t open it for like 30 minutes, it was one of the hardest things…

“It wasn’t so much the pain, I thought it was over and the doctors would say ‘Don’t go back to the sport and stay away from it’,” Muhammad continued. “Losing an opportunity. But Tom, you just have to stop caring…just embrace the boos.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Tom Aspinall UFC Videos

Related

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon at UFC 320, opposite Pereira sparring with Mark Zuckerberg

VIDEO | Alex Pereira spars with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg just weeks after UFC 320 title win

Curtis Calhoun - October 30, 2025
Dan Hooker
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker explains why he preferred Arman Tsarukyan fight over Justin Gaethje

Cole Shelton - October 30, 2025

Dan Hooker is glad he’s now fighting Arman Tsarukyan at UFC Qatar.

Glover Teixeira

Alex Pereira's coach Glover Teixeira names one thing he doesn't like about Khamzat Chimaev

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Alex Pereira’s coach Glover Teixeira has both praised and criticized UFC champion Khamzat Chimaev in a recent interview.

Alexander Volkanovski at UFC press conference
Steve Garcia

Alexander Volkanovski is holding up division, says UFC featherweight contender

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

UFC contender Steve Garcia has said that he believes Alexander Volkanovski is currently holding up the featherweight division.

Muhammad Mokaev
UFC

Muhammad Mokaev reveals frustration at being painted as a 'bad guy' by UFC

Harry Kettle - October 30, 2025

Former UFC fighter Muhammad Mokaev has voiced his frustration at how he was perceived at the end of his run with the promotion.

View of the arena mid-event at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC criticized as being "Unfair. It is not a sport”, per UFC's first Canadian champ

Dylan Bowker - October 29, 2025
Alex Pereira speaks during a Q+A at UFC Sao Paulo, opposite Joaquin Buckley entering the cage at UFC Atlanta
Joaquin Buckley

Alex Pereira hits back at Joaquin Buckley after UFC star claims champion turned down 2022 fight

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira didn’t take kindly to Joaquin Buckley’s recent claims about a middleweight fight that never came to fruition.

Andrei Arlovski enters the Octagon for his fight at UFC 303 in Las Vegas
Boxing News

Andrei Arlovski booked for professional boxing debut on upcoming Misfits Boxing card

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

46-year-old Andrei Arlovski isn’t slowing down anytime soon as he’s set to headline an upcoming Misfits Boxing card.

Ante Delija walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC Paris, opposite Tom Aspinall in the cage at UFC 321
Tom Aspinall

Ante Delija reacts to Tom Aspinall's refusal to fight him, defends teammate against skeptics of UFC 321 injuries

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Surging UFC heavyweight Ante Delija responded to Tom Aspinall’s promise that he’ll vacate the belt if the matchmakers offer them a future title fight.

Ben Askren enters the Octagon prior to his fight at UFC Singapore
UFC

Doctor: Ben Askren combat sports comeback 'isn't crazy' amidst ongoing recovery from coma

Curtis Calhoun - October 29, 2025

Dr. Brian Sutterer explained why he wouldn’t be surprised to see Ben Askren return to combat sports once he fully recovers from his recent health scare.