BKFC boss says Mike Perry vs. Jeremy Stephens will prove PPV isn’t dead

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 16, 2025
Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens BKFC 82 press conference

David Feldman believes BKFC will thrive on pay-per-view this October thanks to Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens.

Perry and Stephens are two notable names who once competed under the UFC banner. While they fought two weight classes apart during their time with the top MMA promotion, they will be fighting each other on Oct. 4. The grudge match is scheduled to headline BKFC 82 inside Prudential Center in Newark.

Much has been made about the future of combat sports events on PPV. The UFC’s new deal with Paramount will see the promotion ditch PPV starting in 2026. While some boxing events remain on PPV, a majority of the big shows these days are on a streaming service such as DAZN or even Netflix.

So, how will BKFC 82 fare on PPV? Feldman, the founder of BKFC, told reporters that he will prove the PPV model still works for his promotion (via MMAJunkie).

“Timing is everything, with a lot of people talking about the pay-per-view is dead. I don’t think it’s dead,” Feldman said. “I think you have to put on a spectacle of an event to get people to want to pay to watch you, and I think this event on Oct. 4 is that and more.

“You just saw tonight with these two animals I have – Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens couldn’t contain themselves already. They can’t wait to knock each other out, they can’t wait to hurt each other, they can’t wait to create violence on each other, and Oct. 4 it’s going to happen.”

The BKFC 82 card will also feature the combat sports return of Frankie Edgar. “The Answer” hasn’t competed in a prizefight since 2022, and he’ll be standing across from Jimmie Rivera. There will also be a “Queen of Violence” title fight between Christine Ferea and Jessica Borga, who once competed under the Bellator banner.

