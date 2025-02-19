Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: “That’s what I’m kind of shooting for”

Stephen Thompson is looking to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC.

Cerrone recently came out and said he’s looking to return after re-joining the testing pool. With ‘Cowboy’ planning a comeback, Thompson thinks he is a logical opponent for the fan-favorite.

“I’m thinking April-May time, I think would be cool just because I’m a huge fan of Cerrone and he comes from that old school era that I kind of came from almost 13-14 years ago, so it’s cool that he wants to jump back out there,” Thompson said on the OverDogs Podcast. “I thought it would be awesome if he doesn’t want to cut the weight to 155, maybe to make that fight at 170, I thought it would be really cool to have two veterans like that step back out there and face off against each other. But nothing booked yet, but that’s what I’m kind of shooting for, that April-May time.”

A fight between Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone does make some sense given both are veteran fighters and are out of the title picture. It also is a fight that could headline a Fight Night card, but Dana White has said he doesn’t want to see ‘Cowboy’ fight again.

Cerrone last fought in July of 2022 when he suffered a submission loss to Jim Miller.