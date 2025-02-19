Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: “That’s what I’m kind of shooting for”
Stephen Thompson is looking to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC.
Cerrone recently came out and said he’s looking to return after re-joining the testing pool. With ‘Cowboy’ planning a comeback, Thompson thinks he is a logical opponent for the fan-favorite.
“I’m thinking April-May time, I think would be cool just because I’m a huge fan of Cerrone and he comes from that old school era that I kind of came from almost 13-14 years ago, so it’s cool that he wants to jump back out there,” Thompson said on the OverDogs Podcast. “I thought it would be awesome if he doesn’t want to cut the weight to 155, maybe to make that fight at 170, I thought it would be really cool to have two veterans like that step back out there and face off against each other. But nothing booked yet, but that’s what I’m kind of shooting for, that April-May time.”
A fight between Stephen Thompson and Donald Cerrone does make some sense given both are veteran fighters and are out of the title picture. It also is a fight that could headline a Fight Night card, but Dana White has said he doesn’t want to see ‘Cowboy’ fight again.
Cerrone last fought in July of 2022 when he suffered a submission loss to Jim Miller.
Stephen Thompson still feels like he has it
Despite Stephen Thompson being on a two-fight losing streak and being 42, many have wondered how much ‘Wonderboy’ has left.
However, Thompson says he’s still training hard and feels like an elite-level fighter.
“I didn’t win my last fight or even the one after that. But, we’re still on the grind, we’re not giving up. I think I got it,” Thompson said. “I feel just as fast as I did 10 years ago, feel just as good, just like riding a bike, but I do spend more time on making sure that the body is feeling right. With massage therapy, the recovery, the ice bath, maybe taking the day off where I’m not grinding that hard. Maybe I’m working just technique and just flowing, giving the body ample time to heal up, and I think that’s crucial.”
Thompson is 17-8-1 and coming off a KO loss to Joaquin Buckley.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Donald Cowboy Cerrone Stephen Thompson UFC