Bo Nickal wants to fight Khamzat Chimaev or Logan Paul in his UFC debut

Bo Nickal has called out Khamzat Chimaev and Logan Paul after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Last night on the final episode of this season’s Contender Series, Bo Nickal tore through Donovan Beard with ruthless efficiency to earn himself a UFC contract. It served as the third win of his blossoming pro career, coming just three months after he made his pro mixed martial arts debut with iKON FC – and one month after his first appearance on DWCS.

There are still plenty of questions circulating regarding what the 26-year-old can do and how far he can go, but one thing is for sure, he’s got the potential to be a real contender in the middleweight division.

Immediately after his big win, Nickal was asked about who he’d like to get in there with, and it turns out that he’s got some high expectations.

“If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude,” Nickel said. “He might not even be the best guy, because he can’t even make weight, but if that’s the case, I’ll take him.

“If that’s the case then I’ll take him, but if not, give me Logan Paul. UFC debut, me vs Logan Paul, I know he’s got some skills, if we can’t do it in the UFC then let’s do it in WWE, I’ll meet you in the ring.”

When asked specifically about Chimaev, Nickel didn’t shy away.

“Let’s get it baby, I’m here. I’m training every day, I put the work in, I make weight, let’s do it.”

Now that’s how you make a statement both in and outside of the cage.

