Charles Jourdain will “highlight reel” Davey Grant at UFC Vancouver, says Jesse Ronson

Charles Jourdain prepares for a looming UFC Fight Night bout in the great fight north, and a fellow Canadian compatriot has weighed in on that fight. Jesse Ronson is the combatant in question, who also had several fights in the UFC octagon. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ is coming off a victory in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 46 after a pair of gloveless MMA wins under Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA banner.

Jourdain and Ronson were actually supposed to fight at one point, in a champ vs. champ fight in TKO many moons ago in Montreal. When asked what his thoughts are on the Charles Jourdain-Davey Grant fight coming up on October 18th at the UFC Vancouver card, Ronson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“That should be a great fight for Charles. So he’s coming. He just had a kid. He’s in dad mode now. He’s been off for a little bit. Davey Grant’s older. I think he’s 38. They have a similar record. Davey Grant’s a banger. And Charles is just a younger, faster [fighter].” “This will be it because, you know, some fighters they have a kid and it changes them… There’s a lot of fighters like that where it motivates some people and then others it doesn’t. So it’ll be interesting to see what Charles shows up.” “But based off of what I’m seeing on his Instagram and everything else, it’s still the same Charles Jourdain. So this should be a showcase fight like hey, welcome back. You know, here’s a veteran everybody knows, highlight reel this guy.” “I feel that Charles is going to do that. I think he’s at Bazooka Joe’s right now training. So he’s definitely taking it serious and, you know, to have a newborn kid, to be able to step away from him, and put the training in. You know, some guys can’t do it. It’s just difficult for them but he’s doing it.”

Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: “Air Jourdain is coming back”, says Jesse Ronson

Further delving into his thoughts on this looming Charles Jourdain in-cage outing at UFC Vancouver, Ronson continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],