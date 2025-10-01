Charles Jourdain will “highlight reel” Davey Grant at UFC Vancouver, says Jesse Ronson

By Dylan Bowker - September 30, 2025
Charles Jourdain, Kron Gracie, UFC 288, Results, UFC

Charles Jourdain prepares for a looming UFC Fight Night bout in the great fight north, and a fellow Canadian compatriot has weighed in on that fight. Jesse Ronson is the combatant in question, who also had several fights in the UFC octagon. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ is coming off a victory in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKB 46 after a pair of gloveless MMA wins under Jorge Masvidal’s Gamebred Bare Knuckle MMA banner.

Jourdain and Ronson were actually supposed to fight at one point, in a champ vs. champ fight in TKO many moons ago in Montreal. When asked what his thoughts are on the Charles Jourdain-Davey Grant fight coming up on October 18th at the UFC Vancouver card, Ronson said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“That should be a great fight for Charles. So he’s coming. He just had a kid. He’s in dad mode now. He’s been off for a little bit. Davey Grant’s older. I think he’s 38. They have a similar record. Davey Grant’s a banger. And Charles is just a younger, faster [fighter].”

“This will be it because, you know, some fighters they have a kid and it changes them… There’s a lot of fighters like that where it motivates some people and then others it doesn’t. So it’ll be interesting to see what Charles shows up.”

“But based off of what I’m seeing on his Instagram and everything else, it’s still the same Charles Jourdain. So this should be a showcase fight like hey, welcome back. You know, here’s a veteran everybody knows, highlight reel this guy.”

“I feel that Charles is going to do that. I think he’s at Bazooka Joe’s right now training. So he’s definitely taking it serious and, you know, to have a newborn kid, to be able to step away from him, and put the training in. You know, some guys can’t do it. It’s just difficult for them but he’s doing it.”

Charles Jourdain at UFC Vancouver: “Air Jourdain is coming back”, says Jesse Ronson

Further delving into his thoughts on this looming Charles Jourdain in-cage outing at UFC Vancouver, Ronson continued [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“I hope he [Charles Jourdain] uses that pent up anger and aggression and, you know, like missing his kid to his advantage. Because I feel again, Charles Jourdain, he’s not the most; at ’45, he wasn’t going to do anything, in my opinion. But at ’35, I think he’s got a good chance. Just based on; because he’s fought the majority of his career at ’45.”

“Just his hips and whatnot, I can’t see anybody really out cardioing him. Nobody’s going to out strike him. Nobody’s going to out flash him. They may be able to out wrestle, but like who at ’35 is a real standout, grinder wrestler? I don’t know. So, I have I think he’ll do well.”

“He’ll definitely get top 10 and this fight in Vancouver, I’m very excited because I feel like the the flying scissor knee, the Air Jourdain is coming back.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Charles Jourdain UFC

Related

Alex Pereira enters the Octagon for his fight against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313

Alex Pereira responds to Magomed Ankalaev's coach's questionable remarks about his KO power ahead of UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025
Youssef Zalal
UFC

Youssef Zalal plans to enter title contention talk with statement win over Josh Emmett at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2025

Youssef Zalal knows he can be closing in on a featherweight title shot at UFC 320.

Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov touch gloves just before their UFC 311 title fight
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili promises to beat former rival 'like a sack' in potential rematch after UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili still has serious animosity towards one of his former rivals, whom he’d like to fight again after UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev shares bold prediction for Alex Pereira rematch at UFC 320

Cole Shelton - September 30, 2025

Magomed Ankalaev plans to make a statement in the main event of UFC 320.

Magomed Ankalaev reacts following Round 5 of his fight at UFC 313
UFC

UFC analyst claims Magomed Ankalaev is 'hurting the UFC' just days ahead of UFC 320 title fight

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

Din Thomas’s recent claims that the UFC should trade Magomed Ankalaev for PFL star Dakota Ditcheva were doubled down by another top analyst.

Chael Sonnen and Wanderlei Silva face off ahead of their fight

Chael Sonnen threatens man who brutally assaulted former rival Wanderlei Silva in viral post-fight brawl

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025
Dustin Poirier appears at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev facing off at the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC legend explains why Alex Pereira will get revenge vs. Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier is supremely confident in Alex Pereira’s chances to reclaim the UFC light heavyweight belt at UFC 320.

Dustin Poirier enters the Octagon for his fight against Max Holloway at UFC 318
UFC

Dustin Poirier shockingly pinpoints the one fight that would force him to end retirement

Curtis Calhoun - September 30, 2025

UFC legend Dustin Poirier had a nearly perfect ending to his MMA career earlier this year at UFC 318, but he’s already teasing a potential return to fighting.

Brian Ortega UFC Shanghai
UFC

Brian Ortega has big plans for potential move to UFC lightweight division: 'I can't say nothing'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

Brian Ortega appears ready to start a new chapter in his UFC run.

UFC CEO Dana White, PFL
UFC

Dana White isn't the savior of boxing, but he's 'not the worst thing that's ever happened to it'

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 30, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White doesn’t believe his presence in the boxing world is as bad as some make it out to be.