Suablack faces unbeaten Johan Estupinan in flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 37

Explosive finishing power collides when two of flyweight Muay Thai’s most dangerous strikers meet. Momentum versus redemption creates fascinating dynamics in Bangkok.

Suablack Tor Pran49 faces Johan Estupinan in flyweight Muay Thai action at ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve on Friday, November 7, broadcasting live from Bangkok, Thailand, on Amazon Prime Video. The 29-year-old Thai striker recently ended his three-fight skid with back-to-back victories while the 23-year-old Colombian seeks to bounce back from his first career defeat.

He burst onto ONE Championship’s scene with four consecutive knockout victories on the ONE Friday Fights platform. That explosive start earned him a $100,000 contract and established the NP Suablack representative as one of the division’s most dangerous finishers.

The Thai striker extended his winning streak to six before hitting adversity. But he responded with impressive victories over Sangarthit Looksaikongdin this past July, then followed with a unanimous decision triumph over Seksan Or Kwanmuang at ONE Friday Fights 126 last month.

His lightning-quick combinations, flashy techniques, and finishing instinct create highlight-reel moments that keep fans engaged. Suablack seeks his 63rd career victory against an opponent hungry to prove his lone promotional loss represents merely a learning experience.

Estupinan opened his ONE Championship account with a stunning 27-second knockout of Kouta Omori at ONE Friday Fights 64 in May 2024. The JCFernandez and Team CSK athlete continued his perfect start with three more victories, including highlight finishes over Sean Climaco at ONE 168: Denver and Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 25.

Johan Estupinan seeks redemption after first defeat

After a dream 2024 start, Johan Estupinan kept momentum rolling against teenage knockout machine Johan Ghazali at ONE 170 in January, moving his record to 27-0. But his undefeated run ended when Japanese striker Taiki Naito secured a majority decision victory at ONE Fight Night 32 in June.

The Colombian represents his nation alongside twin brother Jordan Estupinan, creating additional motivation for success. His aggressive style and willingness to engage in firefights has made him a fan favorite throughout his perfect start.

Those same qualities guarantee an entertaining clash against the equally explosive Thai striker. Both fighters possess finishing instincts that keep bouts out of the judges’ hands while creating must-watch action from opening bells.

Suablack combines veteran experience with renewed confidence after bouncing back from adversity. Estupinan carries youth and hunger to prove his defeat represents merely a temporary setback rather than permanent obstacle.