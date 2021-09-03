Sean O’Malley shares prediction for Frankie Edgar Vs. Marlon Vera at UFC 268

The “Suga Show” Sean O’Malley has shared a prediction for the upcoming fan delight of Marlon Vera Vs. former champion Frankie Edgar.

The Madison Square Garden return is set, headlined by welterweight phenom, Kamaru Usman Vs. the outspoken American Colby Covington. In addition, Vera vs Edgar is slated to take place at the event.

O’Malley’s lone career loss, although he at times believes he is still undefeated, was to “Chito” Vera. Although fans have this one circled, O’Malley may take a snack break while the former champion and contender make the Octagon walk.

“I think Chito beats Edgar,” O’Malley stated on his Youtube podcast. “I think it’s probably going to be boring as shit. I think Frankie, he just kinda like goes back and forth. Chito doesn’t do much. I’m gonna watch and observe. But yeah it’ll probably be a boring fight. I think Chito beats him.”

Since Vera and O’Malley met at UFC 252, the DWCS alum has gone 2-0. Most recently in dominating fashion against former CES MMA mainstay and UFC newcomer Kris Moutinho.

The 28-year-old Vera has gone 1-1 since his meeting with the “Suga Show”. He suffered a loss to former champion and arguable featherweight GOAT, Jose Aldo but rebounded by defeating Davey Grant by unanimous decision in June. A win over the former lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar, will absolutely garner more respect to Vera’s impressive resume.

Edgar is in a bit of a stint, only 1-3 in his last 4 bouts. Those 3 losses though were to an insanely high level of competition, including Cory Sandhagen, Max Holloway and TKZ (The Korean Zombie).

The fan favorite, O’Malley seems in no rush to return to the cage. He has not hinted at when he will make that walk again, but has called out an intense list of former champions he’d like to see across from himself, including Cody Garbrandt and Jose Aldo.

UFC 268 will take place at Madison Square Garden on November 6th, 2021.