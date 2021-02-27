Dustin Poirier says the Conor McGregor trilogy is a “completely different fight,” expects it to happen in June or July

Dustin Poirier knows he will face Conor McGregor again.

After Poirier scored a second-round knockout win over McGregor in the main event of UFC 257, many hinted at a possible trilogy. Both men expressed interest in running it back, and when they do, “The Diamond” knows it will be a completely different fight.

“It’s fighting man, I don’t think you ever really (have someone’s number). He’ll make adjustments. It’ll be a completely different fight,” Dustin Poirier said to Joe Rogan on his podcast. “Like the first one and the second one were different, the third one is going to be different as well. I’m going to make adjustments as well. I’m going to switch it up, keep things fresh and keep him guessing.”

Although Dustin Poirier would want the trilogy fight for the belt, he is uncertain the UFC would give Conor McGregor a title fight. If they do end up having the trilogy, which seems likely, Poirier is hoping the fight happens sometime this summer. But, he is open if the promotion wants it to happen in May.

“June, July. My wife’s birthday is coming up, we’re going to go somewhere for a couple of days,” Dustin Poirier said. “if I get the call and it’s time to go to work, I will lock myself in training camp. But, I’m still not right now ready to go back to Florida a month removed from the last fight and lockdown for another ten weeks or whatever it is.

“We’ll see. If they call, I will do it,” Poirier said. “But, I’d rather it be a little bit further. Let me enjoy my life back home in Louisiana before I go right back out to Florida. I’ll do it anytime, I’ll do it here.”

