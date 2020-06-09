Daniel Cormier confirms he will retire after trilogy fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 252

The heavyweight title trilogy matchup between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier is finally set, and for the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion, it will mark the end of his remarkable career.

It was announced on Tuesday that Miocic and Cormier will meet for the third time at UFC 252 which is scheduled to take place on August 15 although a location and venue have not been announced yet.

During a recent conversation with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Cormier said no matter what happens, even if an opportunity for a trilogy fight with Jon Jones were to come about, his fight against Miocic will be his final fight.

“I would not be goaded into fighting again after this. I’m going to ride off into the sunset.”@dc_mma told @arielhelwani his fight against Stipe Miocic on Aug. 15 will be the last of his career. pic.twitter.com/UqFinxCjks — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2020

“I will not be goaded into fight again after this, I’m going to ride off into the sunset. I’m going to ride my old buggy like the Beverly Hillbillies into the sunset, popping and just going crazy down the road. I’m going to be ready to go.”

Cormier would add that he still loves fighting but he’s really taken a love and passion into his commentary role with the UFC where he has been a part of the broadcast team for many events, including PPV events.

“I love the game but I’m really loving the commentary, I’m really loving what life looks like after fighting but I have unfinished business before I can do that.”

The last time Cormier and Miocic fought was back at UFC 241 in August of 2019, which will make it nearly a year to the day since their last fight, and after going back-and-forth with each other for months, Cormier believes the champion is ready to shut him up and fight him.

“It sounds like Stipe wants to make me shut up. Mondays have got to be like the worst day of the week for him because he knows that I’m saying something, now he’s probably like ‘Okay, I finally get to go shut this dude up.”

While there could be plenty of options, including a third fight with Jones, in the future for Cormier, it seems like he is committed to his retirement but is solely focused on regaining the heavyweight title.

Who are you picking in the trilogy between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 6/9/2020