Watch Michael Venom Page flatten Derek Anderson’s nose in slow motion at Bellator 258

Michael Venom Page scored another highlight reel knockout at last night’s Bellator 258 event, destroying Derek Anderson’s nose with a head kick.

Page (19-1 MMA) had entered last night’s event in Uncasville looking to extend his current winning streak to five in a row. The English standout had most previously competed in October of 2020, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Ross Houston.

Standing in MVP’s way was American Derek Anderson (17-4 MMA). ‘The Barbaric’ entered Bellator 258 sporting a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a head kick KO over Killys Mota.

Michael Venom Page was able to get off to a quick start in last night’s fight with Derek Anderson. The Englishman landed some good combinations before showcasing his takedown defense by stuffing multiple attempts from Anderson. After breaking free from the clinch, ‘MVP’ would land a big head kick that completely flattened Derek’s nose. The doctor was called in to take a look at the gnarly injury and quickly proclaimed the fight was off.

Official Bellator 258 Result: Michael Venom Page def. Derek Anderson via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of Round 1

Check out the slow motion footage of Page’s nose-flattening head kick below:

The stoppage win marked MVP’s fifteen career finish and fifth consecutive win overall.

Page’s lone career loss came back in May of 2019, when he was knocked out by reigning Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

