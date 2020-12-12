Demetrious Johnson on Jon Jones: “He’s beat everybody, even on cocaine and testing positive and whatever. He still beat you.”

Demetrious Johnson believes current UFC flyweight champ Deiveson Figueiredo still has a lot to prove before he can be compared to the likes of Jon Jones.

The former UFC flyweight kingpin, Johnson (30-3-1 MMA), was recently interviewed by MMAJunkie where he was asked if he thought the hype behind Figueiredo was justified.

“Only time will tell if the hype is real,” Demetrious Johnson said of Deiveson Figueiredo. “Do I think he’s a good athlete? 1,000 percent. But I need to see him fight more different styles and different athletes and the caliber of different guys. Then that’s when he’ll live up to the hype. A guy like Jon Jones, he’s beat (expletive) everybody, even on cocaine and testing positive and whatever. He still beat you.”

This is not the first time that Demetrious Johnson has spoke of Jon Jones in high regard. ‘Mighty Mouse’ recently named ‘Bones’ as the reigning GOAT of mixed martial arts in a previous interview.

“Jon Jones has gotta be number for me,” Johnson told MMA Junkie (via APMMA.net). “His title reign, I’ve seen him train before, how he’s beaten so many great light heavyweights before. And then after that it starts to get cloudy, I’m not gonna lie. I think there are athletes that are on their way, like if Khabib would keep on fighting and do five or six or seven or eight more fights, then I’ll definitely throw him in.

“For me, I like to see longevity,” Demetrious Johnson added. “I like to see dominance. Longevity is a big thing. When you look at Jon Jones, I think he’s 15 world title fights? That’s a lot of work of staying motivated, staying on top to keep on winning.”

‘Mighty Mouse’ is slated to return to the ONE Championship Circle opposite Adriano Moraes, the promotion’s reigning flyweight champ, on February 24.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 11, 2020