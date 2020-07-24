Roy Jones Jr. opens as betting favorite over Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson has opened as the betting underdog in his upcoming boxing match against fellow legendRoy Jones Jr.

Tyson has been sharing training footage video for a couple of months and has hinted at a return. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship offered him a contract to take on Wanderlei Silva but the boxing legend declined. Tyson Fury, meanwhile, also claimed he was offered to take on Tyson in an exhibition match.

On September 12, Mike Tyson will be making his return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson has been labeled the betting underdog against Roy Jones Jr. As per Bovada, an online sportsbook who shared their opening odds with BJPENN.com.

Opening Odds:

Mike Tyson +120

Roy Jones Jr. -160

Right now, a $100 bet on Tyson would net you $120 if he wins. On the flip side, you would need to bet $160 on Jones Jr. to win $100.

The fight is between two boxing legends and Jones Jr. fought more recently so you can see why he is the favorite. Tyson is also 54-years-old so it is uncertain what kind of shape he will be in and whether or not he still has the power. Jones Jr., meanwhile, is 51-years-old but did compete in February of 2018 where he scored a decision win over Scott Sigmon. He held world titles at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and cruiserweight and is one of the best boxers of all-time.

The boxing match will go down in California, and be an eight-round exhibition. It is said to be broadcast live on pay-per-view and on the social media platform, Triller, although prices were not revealed. Triller will also reportedly produce and air a 10-part documentary series featuring both Tyson and Jones Jr. in the lead up to the fight.

In his boxing career, Mike Tyson went 50-6 and two no-contests and ended on a two-fight losing streak. He is also the former WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring heavyweight champion.

Roy Jones Jr. fought across multiple weight classes from middleweight to heavyweight where he has a record of 66-9.

Who would you bet on, Mike Tyson or Roy Jones Jr.?