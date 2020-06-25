Tyson Fury claims Mike Tyson wanted $500 million for an exhibition boxing match

Tyson Fury says ESPN offered him a contract for an exhibition boxing match with Mike Tyson, but the former heavyweight champion wanted too much money.

Recently, Tyson announced he would be coming back for charity matches. He should off some training video where he looked sharp and powerful. He then got an offer from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship for a reported $20 million but he turned it down.

Now, according to Tyson Fury, who said he was offered to fight Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion was looking to make $500 million.

“There was talk of it. I was contacted by Mike Tyson’s people and me and Mike had a phone call. It was definitely real but nothing ever materialized with it,” Fury said to IFL TV. “They was offering the money to Mike, and they came back and offered us like peanuts completely. Mike Tyson was talking to me like $500 million. What came back to us on paper was like okay this has got to be a joke, someone is crazy. Nothing ever happened, nothing materialized. I did have the offer on the table from ESPN of $10 million to do the fight like an exhibition. It was what it was, I think everyone’s moved on.

“For me, I would have just loved to share the ring with Mike Tyson just have a little move around with him. But, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t. Mike Tyson is looking fit and sharp and I’m sure could still knock a wall down,” he continued. “If he hits me with a few shots people will say Tyson Fury is no good and a 53-year-old man beat him up. But if I wallop Mike in the first round then whatever I’m a bully. So, it’s a lose-lose situation for me. I might be gaining some money but it’s money that I don’t need to gain from fighting a man who is past his best.”

It seems highly unlikely a promoter will pay Mike Tyson $500 million for his return fight. So, for now, it seems like “Iron” won’t be stepping into the ring anytime soon.

