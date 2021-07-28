Ronda Rousey blasts those criticizing Simone Biles for Olympic departure

Before Ronda Rousey ever made the move to MMA and professional wrestling, she was collecting medals in Judo — including an Olympic bronze.

The Olympics are finally back in 2021 after last year’s delay due to COVID-19 shutting down the world. With the games officially underway, drama has already unfolded as legendary American gymnast Simone Biles withdrew from the competition this week. As a result, she’s received mixed reactions.

Everyone judging @Simone_Biles doesnt know their foot from their asshole when it comes to being in her position.Shes on the Olympic team while you’re on Twitter.Whatever is going on cannot be grasped from outside.She’s doing the absolute best she can given the situation she’s in. — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) July 27, 2021

Biles’ reasoning for withdrawing was unrelated to injury but instead more of mental stresses. She explained when speaking to Olympics.com (h/t Foxnews).

“It’s been a really stressful Olympic Games as a whole; not having an audience — there are a lot of different variables going into it [the Games],” Biles said. “It’s been a long week; it’s been a long Olympic process/year. I think we’re a little bit too stressed out. We should be out here having fun, and sometimes that’s not the case.

“Today has been really stressful, we had a workout this morning; it went OK but during that five-and-a-half-hour wait I was shaking – I could barely nap. I had never felt like that going into a competition before. I tried to go out here and have fun; the warmup in the back went a little bit better but once I came out here I was like, ‘no, mentals [sic] not here so I just need to let the girls do it and focus on myself.’”

As for “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey, she recently announced her pregnancy with her fiance and former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne.