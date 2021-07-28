Fedor Emelianenko interested in boxing Roy Jones Jr.

Mixed martial arts legend and current Bellator heavyweight fighter Fedor Emelianenko said that he is interested in boxing Roy Jones Jr.

Emelianenko, generally regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters who ever lived, is now 44 years old and he is expected to make his return to the Bellator cage this fall when he fights in Moscow, Russia. However, while “The Last Emperor” is committed to fighting in MMA his next time out, he can’t help but admit there is the possibility of a boxing match.

While the legend has no interest in fighting so-called “bloggers” such as Jake Paul and Logan Paul, he would be interested in fighting a real boxer, and Jones Jr. certainly qualifies. With Jones Jr. having recently fought to a draw with fellow legend Mike Tyson last year and with “Captain Hook” now 52 years old, it certainly makes sense that if Emelianenko does want to enter the boxing ring that Jones Jr. would be an ideal opponent for his match.

“I would be interested, I have already worked with Denis Lebedev, with other guys (in boxing). I have been boxing myself since 2000. So, yes, it would be interesting to have such a fight, but not with bloggers and singers, not with people from outside the world of sports. Roy Jones is a legend of world boxing, so of course, it would be interesting to do it with him,” Emelianenko said (h/t Boxing Scene).

Asked why Jones Jr. is the man who has piqued his interest, Emelianenko praised the fellow legend for his track record, while admitting he doesn’t have the same hand speed.

“He has such a track record. He will always be Roy Jones, although he will no longer have that crazy (hand) speed),” Emelianenko said.

Do you want to see Fedor Emelianenko vs. Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match?