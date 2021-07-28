Tatiana Suarez out of UFC 266 return, ‘I still can’t believe this is my reality’

Tatiana Suarez can’t seem to catch a break.

The Ultimate Fighter season 23 winner and strawweight wrestling phenom is once again going to have to sit on the sidelines. ESPN Deportes’ Carlos Contreras Legaspi reported on Tuesday that an injury has forced Tatiana Suarez out of her highly-anticipated comeback.

Sources tell me Tatiana Suárez is out of her upcoming flyweight debut vs. Roxanne Modafferi due to injury. They were supposed to meet at #UFC266 but now the promotion is looking to re schedule the fight. — Carlos Contreras Legaspi (@CCLegaspi) July 27, 2021

Suarez later took to Instagram to discuss the news via video.

“Life really hits us hard sometimes,” Suarez’s caption read. “I’d lie and say I have it together but I don’t. It’s been tough to say the least. I was really excited to fight again and I felt so ready and up for the task. I still can’t believe this is my reality. It’s heartbreaking to say the least. I was in this same position a little over two years ago. I had to suck it up and focus on getting healthy. I did just that and here I am in the very same spot. This has to be one of the most challenging times of my life. But, as all of you know my journey has been filled with challenges. Injuries, Cancer more injuries. But, my journey has also been filled with many victories. I’m going to focus on those victories to carry me on. I have an amazing support system. My life is filled with people who love me and believe in me and that is priceless. Thank you all for your love and support. When I come back it will be better than every sports comeback story out there. I truly believe that. I believe I’m the best in the world. There is not a single doubt in my mind. Only up from here 💕🙏🏽 #headup”

Scheduled for UFC 266 on September 25, Suarez was to make her flyweight debut opposite the ultra-experienced Roxanne Modafferi. Suarez last fought at UFC 238 in June 2019 when extending her unbeaten streak to eight with a unanimous decision against Nina Nunes.

Since then, the wrestling standout has been dealing with a lingering neck issue. The specifics of the current injury center around Suarez’s knee as she notes she’ll require surgery.

Suarez has managed to stay busy outside of the Octagon during her time away with making appearances on the hit reality TV show The Bachelorette.

Modafferi, on the other hand, will become the most experienced female MMA fighter in the sport’s history in her next fight when tying with the likes of Satoko Shinashi and Masako Yoshida at 44 career fights. Including her TUF 18 and 26 bouts, Modafferi has already surpassed the record.