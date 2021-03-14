UFC Vegas 21 Result: Ryan Spann KO’s Misha Cirkunov (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 event is co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout between ranked division contenders Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

Cirkunov (15-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since September of 2019, where he earned a first round submission victory over Jimmy Crute. The Canadian has gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearance overall, suffering losses to Volkan Oezdemir, Glover Teixeira and Johnny Walker during that span.

Meanwhile, Ryan Spann (18-6 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 21 co-headliner in hopes of rebounding from his recent TKO loss to Johnny Walker. Prior to that setback, ‘Superman’ was riding an eight-fight win streak, which included four victories under the UFC banner.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event begins and Ryan Spann comes out quickly with his jab. Misha Cirkunov fires back with a high kick that is blocked. Big shots from both men in the pocket. Cirkunov lands a kick to the groin of Spann and the referee is forced to step in. Spann recovers and we restart. Cirkunov with a nice right hook. Ryan Spann answers with a huge right hand that floors Misha. Spann let’s Cirkunov back up and then puts him down with another punch. Ground and pound now from the Texan and this one is all over. Wow!

SUPERMAN IS IN THE APEX TONIGHT 🤯@Superman_Spann ends it in minutes! [ Main event next on #ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/fMwCtMbFSy — UFC (@ufc) March 14, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 21 Result: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO in Round 1

