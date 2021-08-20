PFL 8 Results: Kayla Harrison advances to 2021 finals with TKO over Genah Fabian (Highlights)

Lightweights Kayla Harrison and Genah Fabian battled it out in the main event of PFL 8 to advance to the finals and a shot at a million dollars.

To reach the semifinals, the former two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist and PFL champion in Harrison dispatched of Mariana Morais and Cindy Dandois in effortless fashion. New Zealand’s Fabian, on the other hand, picked up a unanimous decision win over Laura Sanchez before finishing Julija Pajic via strikes in round two.

The first minute saw each woman looking for their range and being cautious until Harrison rushed in to get a body lock against the cage. From there the short knees and punches followed until an eventual trip landed Harrison on top in side control.

Mount was found for Harrison with a full two minutes remaining. The ground and pound reigned down relentlessly and the referee called off the action with about a minute remaining in round one.

Kayla Harrison GOES OFF! Kayla Harrison vs Taylor Guardado is set for the 2021 #PFLChampionship!#PFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/5kGUarwIzd — PFL (@PFLMMA) August 20, 2021

Result: Kayla Harrison def. Genah Fabian via first-round TKO (punches) at 4:01

With the win, Harrison will now take on Taylor Guardado (3-1) on Oct. 27 in the lightweight finals. Guardado defeated Mariana Morais earlier in the night.

The rest of the event’s fight results can be seen below.

Lightweight – 155lbs: Kayla Harrison vs. Genah Fabian

Heavyweight – 206-265lbs: Bruno Cappelozza vs. Jamelle Jones

Lightweight: Taylor Guardado def. Mariana Morais via split decision (29-28, 28- 29, 29-28)

Heavyweight: Ante Delija def. Denis Goltsov via unanimous decision (29-28 All)

Heavyweight: Renan Ferreira def. Stuart Austin via first-round knockout (punch) at 0:31

Heavyweight: Muhammed DeReese def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Lightweight: Marina Mokhnatkina def. Claudia Zamora via unanimous decision (30-27 All)

Lightweight: Amanda Leve def. Miranda Barber via first-round submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:18

Lightweight: Christian Lohsen def. Jonas Flok via unanimous decision (29-28 All)