MMA veterans Phil Baroni and Chris Leben are the latest fighters to callout Jake Paul

Jake Paul hasn’t been shy on calling fighters out, and fighters haven’t been shy calling him out.

On Tuesday, it was revealed Paul would be boxing Ben Askren in March in a very intriguing bout. It is the first time the 23-year-old YouTuber will be facing a real fighter but he got some backlash for fighting Askren who is considered a wrestler.

Among the fighters trashing Paul is Phil Baroni who claimed beating Askren proves nothing.

@jakepaul if you figjt @Benaskren that proves nothing. He’s not a boxer. I am thou. It will mean something. Let’s trade pic.twitter.com/HiDYofuoot — phil baroni (@philbaroni) December 23, 2020

Chris Leben also called out Jake Paul with a side-by-side picture showing what happens when you get in a real fight.

Real man vs Virtual Reality man. He ain’t ready for it pic.twitter.com/9GCcMtj0ZX — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 23, 2020

Phil Baroni is 44-years-old but did fight in September of 2019. The veteran is 16-19 as a pro and fought 10 times in the UFC and six times in PRIDE. He also competed for Bellator, ONE Championship, Elite XC, and Strikeforce.

Chris Leben, meanwhile, has been fighting in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship as of late. The 40-year-old fought in the UFC 22 times and fought the who’s who of the middleweight division. Leben also holds wins over Wanderlei Silva, Mike Swick, and Patrick Cote.

Jake Paul is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. In January, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He also has one amateur boxing fight on the first Logan Paul vs. KSI fight card where he beat KSI’s younger brother, Deji by TKO.

Although Baroni and Leben called out Paul, it is unlikely the YouTuber will fight either of them next.

Would you like to see Jake Paul fight either Phil Baroni or Chris Leben?