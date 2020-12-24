Scott Coker considers legal action after Ben Askren suggests Bellator is up for sale

Bellator president Scott Coker says he is considering legal action after Ben Askren suggested on social media that Bellator is up for sale.

On Tuesday, Askren confirmed BJPenn.com that he will be taking on Jake Paul in a boxing match in early 2021. Coker was later being asked about his thoughts on that fight, and he predicted that Paul will knock Askren out, a comment that led Askren to fire back and take to his social media to suggest that Bellator is up for sale. Check out the comments that Askren made on his Twitter on Wednesday about Bellator potentially being up for sale.

Everyone knows @ViacomCBS is trying to sell @BellatorMMA bc @ScottCoker is doing such a terrible job but they can’t even find a buyer!!!! — Funky (@Benaskren) December 23, 2020

MMAFighting.com spoke to Coker about the remarks Askren made about Bellator being up for sale. Coker denied that’s the case and said he’s talking to his lawyers about Askren.

“He’s making a very serious accusation that’s untrue. I’m meeting with my lawyers later today to discuss our options,” Coker said.

According to the Bellator president, the promotion is not up for sale. In fact, Coker says, Viacom, Bellator’s parent company, reportedly has turned down numerous offers for it over the last few years, and he doesn’t expect the organization to be sold anytime soon.

“There’s probably been five, six offers for Bellator since I’ve been there – in the last few years – and Viacom turned them all down,” Coker said.

When asked why he thinks Askren made the comments he did about Bellator, Coker chalked it up to him making the comments he did about Paul knocking Askren out.

“He’s just mad because I said Logan would knock him out in a boxing match, which is true,” Coker said.

