Gabi Garcia calls out Kayla Harrison for fight: ‘Just excuses and jokes here!’

In the heavier weight classes for the women, there are only a select few names that stand out. Especially beyond 145-pounds. Truthfully, it’s essentially just Kayla Harrison and Gabi Garcia — to an extent.

Both competitors at the highest level in their respective backgrounds, Harrison and Garcia have since turned their attention to MMA. However, the latter still finds herself competing in BJJ competitions aplenty — a world in which she possesses a whopping 24 gold medals in.

As for America’s Harrison, she’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo. Both women own unbeaten records in MMA.

American Top Team’s Harrison made her pro debut in 2018 and has won eight fights in a row having finished all but two of her opponents. Coincidentally, 2018 was the last year that we saw Brazil’s Garcia fight in.

Up until 2020, Harrison had exclusively competed inside the Professional Fighters League (PFL) cage. Garcia? Well, she’s only participated in bouts in the RIZIN ring over in Japan.

Despite both being supremely talented grapplers, their paths have never crossed in any facet — which should come as no surprise.

Gabi Garcia competes north of 200-pounds while Harrison is a 155-pound lightweight who most recently fought at 145-pounds in Invicta FC. Though, that isn’t stopping Garcia from claiming that “Judo Kayla” has been dodging her.

“i am waiting 3 years for @KaylaH. tell me how much she wants me to cut weight to accept the fight! just excuses and joke here! #rizinff #pfl” Garcia’s tweeted.

With the PFL expected to resume operations in April, that will give Harrison the chance to get back to her active ways. Unfortunately for Gabi Garcia, it’s unlikely that we see her back in RIZIN anytime soon — especially considering that COVID-19 is still very much a part of everyone’s lives.

When it comes to big possible future opponents for Harrison, Garcia’s fellow Brazilian, Cris “Cyborg” Justino, has also shared her interest in making a fight between the two a reality.